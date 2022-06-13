July 2022
In this issue we celebrate the return of a full Proms season, after two years of reduced celebrations due to the pandemic. Alongside complete Proms 2022 listings, Jeremy Pound celebrates the BBC's centenary with a look at 100 great BBC Proms, from stunning symphonies to stirring speeches.
Elsewhere, Ariane Todes traces the evolution of string playing over the years, bassoonist Llinos Owen tells Rachel Rowntree how she overcame a major injury to become an elite paraconoeist, and Andrew Green takes us on a tour of musical instrument museums around the UK.
For this month’s BBC Music Magazine Interview, Charlotte Smith speaks to violinist Gidon Kremer, who celebrates his 75th birthday this year. We pick out the best recordings of Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1, and George Walker is our Composer of the Month.
Showing item 1 of 15
Click here for the inlay of this month's cover CD.
Authors
Charlotte Smith is the editor of BBC Music Magazine. Born in Australia, she hails from a family of musicians with whom she played chamber music from a young age. She earned a bachelor’s degree in violin performance from London's Royal College of Music, followed by a master’s in English from Cambridge University. She was editor of The Strad from 2017 until the beginning of 2022, and has also worked for Gramophone Magazine and as a freelance arts writer. In her spare time, she continues to perform as an active chamber musician.