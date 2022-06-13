In this issue we celebrate the return of a full Proms season, after two years of reduced celebrations due to the pandemic. Alongside complete Proms 2022 listings, Jeremy Pound celebrates the BBC's centenary with a look at 100 great BBC Proms, from stunning symphonies to stirring speeches.

Elsewhere, Ariane Todes traces the evolution of string playing over the years, bassoonist Llinos Owen tells Rachel Rowntree how she overcame a major injury to become an elite paraconoeist, and Andrew Green takes us on a tour of musical instrument museums around the UK.

For this month’s BBC Music Magazine Interview, Charlotte Smith speaks to violinist Gidon Kremer, who celebrates his 75th birthday this year. We pick out the best recordings of Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1, and George Walker is our Composer of the Month.

