June 2022

In this issue we reveal the winners of the BBC Music Magazine Awards 2022, including interviews with violinist Patricia Kopatchinska, pianist Igor Levit, conductor John Wilson and tenor Nicky Spence. Elsewhere Andrew Green uncovers the story behind the British National Anthem, David Threasher explores works that were left incomplete by their composers and Tom Stewart speaks to members of Mancunian contemporary music group Psappha as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

This month’s BBC Music Magazine Interview is with the Pavel Haas Quartet, which marks its 20th anniversary this year. We pick out the best recordings of Brahms‘s Third Symphony, and Erich Korngold is our Composer of the Month.

Click here for the inlay of this month’s cover CD.
