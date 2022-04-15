  1. Home
  2. Magazine
  3. Issues
  4. May 2022

May 2022

BBC Music Twitter_v1_1000px

Published:

In this issue we celebrate the 150th anniversary of British composer Vaughan Williams. Stephen Johnson explores his life, work and legacy via ten masterpieces, while conductors Mark Elder and Antonio Pappano discuss how to conduct the composer’s symphonies in conversation with Andrew Green. Plus, Geraint Lewis traces the compositional history of Vaughan Williams’s strangely unloved opera, The Pilgrim’s Progress.

Advertisement

Also this month, Jeremy Pound meets the multi-talented Manchester Camerata as it prepares to light the candles for its 50th birthday, James Inverne salutes composer and librettist Stephen Sondheim and we round up the very best summer festivals in the UK, Europe and beyond.

This month’s BBC Music Magazine Interview is with groundbreaking German horn player Felix Klieser. We pick out the best recordings of George Butterworth’s Six Songs from A Shropshire Lad, and Iannis Xenakis is our Composer of the Month.

Click here for the inlay of this month’s cover CD
Advertisement

Authors

CS_Headshot_Web

Charlotte Smith

Editor of BBC Music Magazine

Charlotte Smith is the editor of BBC Music Magazine. Born in Australia, she hails from a family of musicians with whom she played chamber music from a young age. She earned a bachelor’s degree in violin performance from London's Royal College of Music, followed by a master’s in English from Cambridge University. She was editor of The Strad from 2017 until the beginning of 2022, and has also worked for Gramophone Magazine and as a freelance arts writer. In her spare time, she continues to perform as an active chamber musician.

Advertisement
Save when you subscribe today!
Try 6 issues for £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!
Subscribe today!
Advertisement