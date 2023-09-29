As part of the Benedetti Foundation’s forthcoming Baroque Virtual Sessions, internationally acclaimed Baroque violinist Rachel Podger will deliver two online masterclasses on Monday 16 October.

The Benedetti Foundation is offering the chance for violinists to apply to play in this masterclass and the opportunity is open to school-age string players, students and recent graduates and adult non-professional players alike.

The players must be available on Monday 16 October between 5.30-7pm (school age players) and 7-8.30pm (adults). The players selected will each receive a 15-minute masterclass on Zoom, to audience, and will perform the piece submitted in the application. The session is open to be viewed on Zoom by the participants of the Virtual Sessions and Rachel Podger will lead a Q & A to all for the final 15 minutes. Repertoire to be played in the masterclass will be published in advance.

Rachel Podger, whose solo violin release Tutta Sola won Recording of the Year at the 2023 BBC Music Magazine Awards, commented, ‘I am delighted to join The Benedetti Foundation’s Baroque Virtual Sessions and to give two masterclasses online. I love working with musicians of all ages – helping them to get inside the music, to understand what is happening and make progress with their playing.

'Baroque music is so joyous and uplifting and I can’t wait to delve deeper and work together. It is going to be so much fun.’

You can find out all about the masterclasses and how to apply (deadline Tuesday 3 October) on the Baroque Sessions website.

Rachel Podger's masterclasses are just one element of the Baroque Virtual Sessions, two weeks of online presentations, discussions and masterclasses featuring an array of Baroque specialists including violinist Alina Ibragimova, cellist David Watkin, harpsichordist Steven Devine and others. Alongside the live online sessions (7-9 October) and the Rachel Podger masterclasses, there is also the chance to join in on social media throughout the fortnight.

The talks will be recorded and shared with all registered participants (available until 31 January 2024), so you can still join in even if you can’t attend live at the time.

Full details at www.benedettifoundation.org/baroque-schedule

Rachel Podger pic: Broadway Studios