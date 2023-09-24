Many of Scotland’s leading musicians, including violinist Nicola Benedetti, pianist Steven Osborne, guitarist and BBC Music Magazine October cover star Sean Shibe and composer/conductor Sir James MacMillan, have added their names to an open letter in support of the Lammermuir Festival.

The Festival closed its 14th annual event earlier this week, one of its most successful yet. The programme was met with great acclaim cited by some music critics as the best programme presented. More than 80% of tickets were sold, more than 30% of which were to new customers.

However, just days before it opened Lammermuir learned that the funding body Creative Scotland would not be supporting this year's festival, having invested in the event for the previous 13 years.

Losing the cultural funder’s support this year leaves the festival in an urgent financial position, working hard to find a secure future.

Nicola Benedetti said: 'Being able to share the best, world-class music making with audiences not residing in our cities but in rural areas is a really important part of our nation’s cultural fabric.

'The Lammermuir Festival has done this brilliantly over the last 14 festivals, creating acclaimed events that also enable young artists to develop in the industry, and engage young people in the region to give them deep and extraordinary experiences. It would be tragic for Scotland’s music scene if this festival wasn’t supported to continue this work which benefits so many.'

An Open Letter to Creative Scotland has been signed by 362 musicians, composers, education workers, participants, supporters, audience members and local businesses including Andrea Baker, Stuart MacRae, Dinis Sousa, Ryan Corbett, Sue Baxendale, Douglas Alexander, Martyn Brabbins, Sian Edwards, Ruth Ellis, Monica Wilkinson and Alfonso Leal del Ojo.

The letter includes the following: 'We the undersigned appeal to you to save what one audience member has described as a ‘precious jewel of originality and joy.

'This is one of the most acclaimed classical music festivals in the UK, recipient of an RPS award, the highest accolade in its field, and giving work to 350 musicians a year, many of them Scottish. It has a proven record of achievement, appeals to ever-growing audiences and supports performers at all stages in their careers.

'It is also a festival which returns £750,000 in economic benefits for East Lothian, on top of its social and cultural benefits, bringing visitors to a region which is underserved for arts, offering audiences international quality music performances and participation opportunities.

'This decision by Creative Scotland flies in the face of the expressions of support for culture in Scotland, and in particular for festivals, that the First Minister Humza Yousaf [and others] have made in recent days.

'The Open Fund process appears to have no strategic overview of provision, and no clear artistic, quality or geographic priorities.'

James Waters, Chief Executive and Joint Artistic Director of the Lammermuir Festival said: 'The support and affection for Lammermuir Festival that we have seen pouring in from musicians, education providers, local businesses, supporters and audiences across Scotland and beyond has been incredible.

'We have never been more proud of the festival and what it brings to so many and we will continue to do everything we can to secure its future.'