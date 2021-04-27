BBC Cardiff Singer of the World returns this June

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World returns this year for its 20th edition. The competition, which celebrates international operatic talent, has helped launch the careers of artists such as Karita Mattila, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Bryn Terfel and Jamie Barton.

Advertisement

The competition will take place at St David’s Hall without an audience from 12-19 June, with every round broadcast on BBC Four, with additional coverage on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC iPlayer.

The singers in this year’s BBC Cardiff Singer come from 15 countries across the world, including Madagascar and the Republic of Kosovo, which are both being represented for the first time. To have reached this stage of the competition, the singers have successfully passed through three selection stages, from a record-breaking pool of applicants. The judges throughout this process have included soprano Kiri Te Kanawa and Nicolas Payne, Director of Opera Europe and former director at the Royal Opera House and English National Opera.

The singers will be competing for both the Main Prize (and title of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World) and the Song Prize, the latter of which involves singers presenting lieder and art songs.

The most recent winner of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World was the Ukrainian baritone Andrei Kymach in 2019.

Full details of upcoming BBC Cardiff Singer of the World broadcasts:

BBC Four

Main Prize

Sunday 13 June – Round 1

Monday 14 June – Round 2

Tuesday 15 June – Round 3

Wednesday 16 June – Round 4

Saturday 19 June – Main Prize Final (live)

Song Prize

Thursday 17 June – Song Prize Final

BBC Radio 3

Main Prize

Saturday 19 June – Main Prize Final (live)

Song Prize

Advertisement

Tuesday 15 June – Lunchtime Concert

Wednesday 16 June – Lunchtime Concert

Thursday 17 June – Lunchtime Concert

Thursday 17 June – Song Prize Final (live)