Golden Globe nominations for Best Original Score announced

The Golden Globe Awards is one of the biggest ceremonies in Hollywood, and often sets the precedent for the Academy Awards, which take place soon after. In the last 20 years, 50% of Golden Globe winners have gone on to receive Oscars in the same season.

Composing duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are leading the nominations in this year’s Golden Globes for their scores to Mank on Netflix and the Pixar film Soul. Reznor and Ross won a Golden Globe before – as well as an Oscar – for their score to The Social Network, the 2011 film telling the story of the founding of Facebook.

Mank was not the only Netflix film to have received a nomination this year, with Alexandre Desplat’s score to The Midnight Sky also making the list.

Although very few films had a theatrical release in the last year, one film that was able to make it to cinemas was Tenet. Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi film was scored by Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson, who leapt to fame in 2019 with his score to Black Panther.

One of the more recent film releases to have made the shortlist is the American Western News of the World, with a score by James Newton Howard. Although it has already been released in cinemas in the US, it will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 10 February.

This year’s Golden Globes have been delayed by almost two months this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

As well as celebrating the world of cinema, the Golden Globes also pay tribute to the brilliant television created in the last year.

This year’s ceremony is set to take place on Sunday 28 February, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler presenting from opposite coasts of the US.

Full list of nominations:

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

Tenet (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson

News of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Below is a list of places you can watch the films online: