Musicians to release downloadable musical advent calendar to support freelancers during lockdown

A group of classical singers and instrumentalists have designed a downloadable festive musical advent calendar to help raise money to support freelance musicians during the ongoing UK lockdown.

Featuring exclusive video content, the calendar provides a new festive recording each day, recorded by the musicians involved. You can watch the preview of Day 1 of the calendar here, with pianist Caroline Tyler performing the Christmas carol Silent Night. (You can find the lyrics to Silent Night here). There are a mix of old classics and new arrangements included across the 25 days of Advent.

The artists behind the musical calendar are violinist Joanne Davis, singer Abi Gilchrist, cellist Alexandra Mackenzie, West End performer Verity Quade, keyboard player Rosa Ullman and pianists Helen Reid and Caroline Tyler.