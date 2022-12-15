Violinist Dmytro Udovychenko, from Ukraine, emerged triumphant at this year's Singapore International Violin Competition.

Udovychenko, 23, earned the jury's votes with his rendition of the Brahms Violin Concerto.

A previous winner of competitions including the 2017 Yasha Heifetz International Violin Competition (Lithuania) and the 2018 Andrea Postacchini Competition (Italy), Udovychenko started learning the instrument at the age of five and has performed with orchestras including the Brandenburger Symphoniker, NDR Radiophilarmonie and National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine (Kyiv).

Second prize went to Danish violinist Anna Agafia Egholm, a current artist in residence at Belgium's Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel under violinist Augustin Dumay. Anna, a previous winner of the Tibor Varga international violin competition, performed the Beethoven Violin Concerto in the final.

Anna also won the competition's piano and violin recital prize for her performance of Mozart's Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, K. 478.

The competition is open to all violinists below the age of 30 (at the start of the competition year).

Between them, the top six performers at the competition are awarded more than 110,000 US dollars, as well as concert engagements and loans of violins from the National University of Singapore's Rin Collection.