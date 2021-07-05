Clara Amfo, Clive Myrie and Anna Lapwood to join Proms TV presenting line-up for 2021

Alongside its regular presenters, this year’s BBC Proms TV presenting line-up will feature a few new names: Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, jazz lover and the new Mastermind host Clive Myrie and organist and broadcaster Anna Lapwood.

Clara Amfo previously presented for the BBC Proms, hosting the broadcast of the 2019 Proms tribute to jazz and blues legend Nina Simone by Jules Buckley and the Metropole Orkest. She’ll join Jules Buckley again this year, as he leads the BBC Symphony Orchestra in accompanying singer-songwriter Moses Sumney. She’s no stranger to classical music, having previously appeared as a guest on Classical Fix, Clemency Burton-Hill’s podcast for Radio 3, in which she was introduced to music by Chopin, Elgar, Alissa Firsova and Ólafur Arnalds.

Mastermind‘s new host Clive Myrie is new to the BBC Proms. A major jazz aficionado, he’ll be presenting the BBC’s TV coverage of the Prom with saxophonist Nubya Garcia, who is making waves in the young London jazz scene, making her Proms debut this year.

Anna Lapwood – organist, conductor and director of music at Pembroke College, Cambridge – has become a familiar presenting face on the BBC, having recently hosted the coverage of BBC Young Musician. She makes her solo debut as an organist in this year’s Proms, performing Saint-Saëns’s Organ Concerto with the Hallé Orchestra.

The three new presenters will join the regular line-up of BBC Radio 3 presenters: Katie Derham, Suzy Klein, Josie d’Arby, Jess Gillam, Tom Service and Petroc Trelawny. As usual, Katie Derham will host the First and Last Nights of the Proms.

Prom will be broadcast weekly on BBC Four every Thursday, Friday and Sunday, with key concerts also broadcast on BBC Two on Saturday nights. Every Prom will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.

The complete guide to when this year’s BBC Proms will be broadcast on TV is available here.