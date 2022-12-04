'40 days and 40 nights' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'Forty days and forty nights'
Rector George Hunt Smyttan wrote the hymn '40 days and 40 nights' in 1856, inspired by Matthew 4:2 in the New Testament, which recounts how Jesus was tempted for 40 days and 40 nights.
As such it is a popular hymn for Lent
'40 days and 40 nights' lyrics
Forty days and forty nights
You were fasting in the wild;
Forty days and forty nights
Tempted, and yet undefiled.
Shall not we your sorrow share
And from worldly joys abstain,
Fasting with unceasing prayer,
Strong with you to suffer pain?
Then if Satan on us press,
Flesh or spirit to assail,
Victor in the wilderness,
Grant we may not faint nor fail!
So shall we have peace divine;
Holier gladness ours shall be;
Round us, too, shall angels shine,
Such as served You faithfully.
Keep, O keep us, Savior dear,
Ever constant by your side,
That with you we may appear
At th'eternal Eastertide.