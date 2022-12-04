Rector George Hunt Smyttan wrote the hymn '40 days and 40 nights' in 1856, inspired by Matthew 4:2 in the New Testament, which recounts how Jesus was tempted for 40 days and 40 nights.

As such it is a popular hymn for Lent

'40 days and 40 nights' lyrics

Forty days and forty nights

You were fasting in the wild;

Forty days and forty nights

Tempted, and yet undefiled.

Shall not we your sorrow share

And from worldly joys abstain,

Fasting with unceasing prayer,

Strong with you to suffer pain?

Then if Satan on us press,

Flesh or spirit to assail,

Victor in the wilderness,

Grant we may not faint nor fail!

So shall we have peace divine;

Holier gladness ours shall be;

Round us, too, shall angels shine,

Such as served You faithfully.

Keep, O keep us, Savior dear,

Ever constant by your side,

That with you we may appear

At th'eternal Eastertide.