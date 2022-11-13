Who wrote the hymn 'A mighty fortress is our God'?

Reformation leader Martin Luther wrote the German hymn 'Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott' in 1529. This German hymn soon became known own as the "Battle Hymn of the Reformation" after it helped bolster the support for the Reformers' cause.

Frederick H. Hedge translated the hymn into English in 1852.

The hymn inspired and been used by many famous composers including Bach used it the source for his his chorale cantata Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 80, while Handel used fragments of the melody in his oratorio Solomon.

'A mighty fortress is our God' lyrics

A mighty fortress is our God,

a bulwark never failing;

our helper he, amid the flood

of mortal ills prevailing.

For still our ancient foe

does seek to work us woe;

his craft and power are great,

and armed with cruel hate,

on earth is not his equal.

2 Did we in our own strength confide,

our striving would be losing,

were not the right Man on our side,

the Man of God's own choosing.

You ask who that may be?

Christ Jesus, it is he;

Lord Sabaoth his name,

from age to age the same;

and he must win the battle.

And though this world, with devils filled,

should threaten to undo us,

we will not fear, for God has willed

his truth to triumph through us.

The prince of darkness grim,

we tremble not for him;

his rage we can endure,

for lo! his doom is sure;

one little word shall fell him.

That Word above all earthly powers

no thanks to them abideth;

the Spirit and the gifts are ours

through him who with us sideth.

Let goods and kindred go,

this mortal life also;

the body they may kill:

God's truth abideth still;

his kingdom is forever!

