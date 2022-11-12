Who wrote the hymn 'Nothing but the blood of Jesus'?

Also known as 'What can wash away my sin' the hymn 'Nothing but the blood of Jesus' was written by American Robert Lowry in 1876. The hymn is about how the death of Jesus provided atonement for all mankind.

'Nothing but the blood of Jesus' lyrics

What can wash away my sin?

Nothing but the blood of Jesus.

What can make me whole again?

Nothing but the blood of Jesus.

Chorus

O precious is the flow

that makes me white as snow;

no other fount I know;

nothing but the blood of Jesus.

For my pardon this I see:

nothing but the blood of Jesus.

For my cleansing this my plea:

nothing but the blood of Jesus.

Chorus

Nothing can for sin atone:

nothing but the blood of Jesus.

Naught of good that I have done:

nothing but the blood of Jesus.

Chorus

This is all my hope and peace:

nothing but the blood of Jesus.

This is all my righteousness:

nothing but the blood of Jesus.