The popular hymn 'The Strife is O'er, the Battle Done' is usually sung at Easter as it celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus.

Advertisement

When was the hymn 'The Strife is O'er, the Battle Done' written?

The hymn 'The Strife is O'er, the Battle Done' started life as the 17th century Latin hymn "Finita iam sunt proelia, which was then composed into English by hymn writer and Anglican priest Francis Pott in 1861. Pott also wrote a number of other hymns, including 'Angel Voices, Ever Singing', 'Christ's foe becomes his soldier' and 'The Shepherd now was smitten'.

The hymn was sung at the funeral of King George VI

What are the lyrics to 'The Strife is O'er, the Battle Done'?

The strife is o'er, the battle done;

the victory of life is won;

the song of triumph has begun.

Alleluia!

The powers of death have done their worst,

but Christ their legions has dispersed.

Let shouts of holy joy outburst.

Alleluia!

The three sad days are quickly sped;

he rises glorious from the dead.

All glory to our risen Head.

Alleluia!

He closed the yawning gates of hell;

the bars from heaven's high portals fell.

Let hymns of praise his triumph tell.

Alleluia!

Lord, by the stripes which wounded thee,

from death's dread sting thy servants free,

that we may live and sing to thee.

Alleluia!

Advertisement

Final Ending:

Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia!