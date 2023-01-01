Just where the song 'Alouette' originated is unknown but there are thoughts it could be French-Canadian stemming from the Frenchfur trade with paddlers singing it as they transported the goods.

It was first published in the 1879 A Pocket Song Book for the Use of Students and Graduates of McGill College (Montreal.

Today it is used to teach French and the the names of body parts to children all around around the world, with the singers pointing to their body parts corresponding to the word being sung.

What is the song about?

The song is about the plucking of a horned lark, a bird French colonists considered a game bird

'Alouette' lyrics in English

Lark, nice lark,

Lark, I will pluck you.

I will pluck your head. ×2

And your head! ×2

Lark! ×2

O-o-o-oh

Refrain

I will pluck your beak. ×2

And your beak! ×2

And your head! ×2

Lark! ×2

O-o-o-oh

Refrain

I will pluck your eyes. ×2

And your eyes! ×2

And your beak! ×2

And your head! ×2

Lark! ×2

O-o-o-oh

Refrain

I will pluck your neck. ×2

And your neck! ×2

And your eyes! ×2

And your beak! ×2

And your head! ×2

Lark! ×2

O-o-o-oh

Refrain

I will pluck your wings. ×2

And your wings! ×2

And your neck! ×2

And your eyes! ×2

And your beak! ×2

And your head! ×2

Lark! ×2

O-o-o-oh

Refrain

I will pluck your legs. ×2

And your legs! ×2

And your wings! ×2

And your neck! ×2

And your eyes! ×2

And your beak! ×2

And your head! ×2

Lark! ×2

O-o-o-oh

Refrain

I will pluck your tail. ×2

And your tail! ×2

And your legs! ×2

And your wings! ×2

And your neck! ×2

And your eyes! ×2

And your beak! ×2

And your head! ×2

Lark! ×2

O-o-o-oh

Refrain

I will pluck your back. ×2

And your back! ×2

And your tail! ×2

And your legs! ×2

And your wings! ×2

And your neck! ×2

And your eyes! ×2

And your beak! ×2

And your head! ×2

Lark! ×2

O-o-o-oh

Refrain

'Alouette' lyrics in French

Refrain

Alouette, gentille alouette,

Alouette, je te plumerai.

Je te plumerai la tête. ×2

Et la tête! ×2

Alouette! ×2

A-a-a-ah

Refrain

Je te plumerai le bec. ×2

Et le bec! ×2

Et la tête! ×2

Alouette! ×2

A-a-a-ah

Refrain

Je te plumerai les yeux. ×2

Et les yeux! ×2

Et le bec! ×2

Et la tête! ×2

Alouette! ×2

A-a-a-ah

Refrain

Je te plumerai le cou. ×2

Et le cou! ×2

Et les yeux! ×2

Et le bec! ×2

Et la tête! ×2

Alouette! ×2

A-a-a-ah

Refrain

Je te plumerai les ailes. ×2

Et les ailes! ×2

Et le cou! ×2

Et les yeux! ×2

Et le bec! ×2

Et la tête! ×2

Alouette! ×2

A-a-a-ah

Refrain

Je te plumerai les pattes. ×2

Et les pattes! ×2

Et les ailes! ×2

Et le cou! ×2

Et les yeux! ×2

Et le bec! ×2

Et la tête! ×2

Alouette! ×2

A-a-a-ah

Refrain

Je te plumerai la queue. ×2

Et la queue! ×2

Et les pattes! ×2

Et les ailes! ×2

Et le cou! ×2

Et les yeux! ×2

Et le bec! ×2

Et la tête! ×2

Alouette! ×2

A-a-a-ah

Refrain

Je te plumerai le dos. ×2

Et le dos! ×2

Et la queue! ×2

Et les pattes! ×2

Et les ailes! ×2

Et le cou! ×2

Et les yeux! ×2

Et le bec! ×2

Et la tête! ×2

Alouette! ×2

A-a-a-ah

Refrain