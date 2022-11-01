Anglican cleric and hymnodist Thomas Ken wrote the hymn 'Awake, my soul, and with the sun' in 1695 as a morning hymn. Along with 'All Praise to Thee, My God, This Night' (an evening hymn) and 'My God, I now from Sleep Awake' (a midnight hymn) it forms part of Ken's Common Doxology.

Advertisement

'Awake, my soul' is usually sung to the tune Morning Hymn by François Hippolyte Barthélemon

'Awake, my soul' lyrics

Awake, my soul, and with the sun

thy daily stage of duty run;

shake off dull sloth, and early rise

to pay thy morning sacrifice.

2 Lord, I my vows to Thee renew.

Disperse my sins as morning dew;

guard my first springs of thought and will;

and with Thyself my spirit fill.

3 Direct, control, suggest, this day,

all I design or do or say,

that all my pow'rs, with all their might,

in Thy sole glory may unite.

Advertisement

4 Praise God, from whom all blessings flow;

praise Him all creatures here below;

praise Him above, ye heav'enly host;

praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost.