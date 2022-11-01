Fanny Crosby wrote the hymn 'Pass Me Not' in 1868. It was then set to music two years later in 1870 by William H. Doane.

In 1991 the hymn was made famous by MC Hammer when he released a version called 'Do Not Pass Me By'

Fanny Crosby also wrote the hymns 'Praise him praise him' 'Blessed Assurance' and 'Tell Me the Story of Jesus' and is one of the most prolific hymn writers ever.

'Pass Me Not, O Gentle Saviour' lyrics

Pass me not, O gentle Savior,

Hear my humble cry,

While on others Thou art calling,

Do not pass me by.

Refrain:

Savior, Savior,

Hear my humble cry;

While on others Thou art calling,

Do not pass me by.

2 Let me at a throne of mercy

Find a sweet relief;

Kneeling there in deep contrition,

Help my unbelief.

Refrain

Trusting only in Thy merit,

Would I seek Thy face;

Heal my wounded, broken spirit,

Save me by Thy grace.

Refrain

Thou the Spring of all my comfort,

More than life to me,

Whom have I on earth beside Thee?

Whom in heav'n but Thee?

Refrain