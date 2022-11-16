The hymn 'I need thee every hour' was written in 187 in Brooklyn by hymn writing pair Annie S. Hawks and her pastor Robert Lowry. Hawks wrote the main lyrics while her pastor Lowry composed the music and added the chorus.

'I need thee every hour' lyrics

I need Thee ev'ry hour,

Most gracious Lord;

No tender voice like Thine

Can peace afford.

Chorus

I need Thee, oh, I need Thee;

Ev'ry hour I need Thee;

Oh, bless me now, my Savior,

I come to Thee.

I need Thee ev'ry hour,

Stay Thou nearby;

Temptations lose their pow’r

When Thou art nigh. [chorus]

I need Thee ev'ry hour,

In joy or pain;

Come quickly and abide,

Or life is vain. [chorus]

4 I need Thee ev'ry hour,

Teach me Thy will;

And Thy rich promises

In me fulfill. [chorus]