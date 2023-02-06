Nineteenth-century American musician and composer James McGranahan wrote the hymn 'They that Wait Upon the Lord'. I is published in 17 hymnals

'They that Wait Upon the Lord' lyrics

Ho, reapers in the whitened harvest!

Oft feeble, faint and few;

Come, wait upon the blessed Master,

Our strength He will renew.

Refrain:

For “they that wait upon the Lord

shall renew their strength,

they shall mount up with wings,

they shall mount up with wings as eagles,

They shall run and not be weary;

they shall walk and not faint;

They shall run and not be weary;

they shall walk and not faint;

They shall run and not be weary,

shall walk and not faint.”

Too oft aweary and discouraged,

We pour a sad complaint;

Believing in a living Saviour,

Why should we ever faint? [Refrain]

Rejoice, for He is with us alway,

Lo, even to the end!

Look up, take courage and go forward,

All needed grace He’ll send! [Refrain]