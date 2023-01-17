American hymn writer Mary Ann Baker wrote the hymn 'Master the tempest is raging' in 1874 while the music was composed by H. R. Palmer.

Baker also wrote the hymn 'Why perish with cold and with hunger?'

Did you know that the hymn was sung at several funeral services honouring Am­er­i­can pre­si­dent James Gar­field, who was ass­as­sin­at­ed in 1881?

Master the tempest is raging lyrics

Master, the tempest is raging!

The billows are tossing high!

The sky is o’ershadowed with blackness,

No shelter or help is nigh;

Carest Thou not that we perish?

How canst Thou lie asleep,

When each moment so madly is threatening

A grave in the angry deep?

Refrain

The winds and the waves shall obey Thy will,

Peace, be still!

Whether the wrath of the storm tossed sea,

Or demons or men, or whatever it be

No waters can swallow the ship where lies

The Master of ocean, and earth, and skies;

They all shall sweetly obey Thy will,

Peace, be still! Peace, be still!

They all shall sweetly obey Thy will,

Peace, peace, be still!

Master, with anguish of spirit

I bow in my grief today;

The depths of my sad heart are troubled

Oh, waken and save, I pray!

Torrents of sin and of anguish

Sweep o’er my sinking soul;

And I perish! I perish! dear Master

Oh, hasten, and take control.

Refrain

Master, the terror is over,

The elements sweetly rest;

Earth’s sun in the calm lake is mirrored,

And heaven’s within my breast;

Linger, O blessèd Redeemer!

Leave me alone no more;

And with joy I shall make the blest harbor,

And rest on the blissful shore.

Refrain

Main image © Getty Images