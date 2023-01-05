Hymn writer Mary A. Lathbury from Ontario County, New York wrote the hymn in 1878. Her other hymns include 'Break Thou the Bread of Life' and she also wrote the books Fleda and the Voice, Out of Darkness Into Light, Seven Little Maids, among others.

'Day Is Dying in the West' lyrics

Day Is Dying in the West

Heav'n is touching earth with rest;

Wait and worship while the night

Sets her evening lamps alight

Through all the sky.

Refrain:

Holy, holy, holy, Lord God of Hosts!

Heav'n and earth are full of Thee;

Heav'en and earth are praising Thee,

O Lord most high!

2 Lord of life, beneath the dome

Of the universe, Thy home,

Gather us who seek Thy face

To the fold of Thy embrace,

For Thou art nigh. [Refrain]

3 While the deep'ning shadows fall,

Heart of Love, enfolding all,

Through the glory and the grace

Of the stars that veil Thy face,

Our hearts ascend. [Refrain]

4 When forever from our sight

Pass the stars, the day, the night,

Lord of angels, on our eyes

Let eternal morning rise,

And shadows end. [Refrain]