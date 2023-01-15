Baptist preacher Charles Price Jones wrote the hymn 'Deeper, deeper in the love of Jesus' in 1900. during his lifetime Jones wrote over Jones 1000 hymns including 'I Will Make the Darkness Light', 'Come Unto Me', 'Where Shall I Be', 'I'm Happy With Jesus Alone' and 'Jesus Only'.

'Deeper deeper in the love of Jesus' lyrics

Deeper, deeper in the love of Jesus

Daily let me go;

Higher, higher in the school of wisdom,

More of grace to know.

Chorus:

Oh, deeper yet, I pray,

And higher ev'ry day,

And wiser, blessed Lord,

In Thy precious, holy word.

Deeper, deeper! blessed Holy Spirit,

Take me deeper still,

Till my life is wholly lost in Jesus,

And His perfect will. [Chorus]

Deeper, deeper! tho' it cost hard trials,

Deeper let me go!

Rooted in the holy love of Jesus,

Let me fruitful grow. [Chorus]

Deeper, higher, ev'ry day in Jesus,

Till all conflict past,

Finds me conqu’ror, and in His own image

Perfected at last. [Chorus]