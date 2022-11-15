The hymn 'All the Way My Savior Leads Me' is one of Fanny Crosby's most popular hymns. She wrote it in 1875 after a prayer to God for financial help was answered by a stranger.

Later she said: 'I have no way of accounting for this except to believe that God put it into the heart of this good man to bring the money.'

Fanny Crosby also wrote the hymns 'Pass Me Not', 'Praise him Praise him' , 'Blessed Assurance' and 'To God be the glory'

'All the Way My Savior Leads Me' lyrics

All the way my Savior leads me–

What have I to ask beside?

Can I doubt His tender mercy,

Who through life has been my guide?

Heav’nly peace, divinest comfort,

Here by faith in Him to dwell!

For I know, whate’er befall me,

Jesus doeth all things well;

For I know, whate’er befall me,

Jesus doeth all things well.

All the way my Savior leads me–

Cheers each winding path I tread,

Gives me grace for ev'ry trial,

Feeds me with the living bread.

Though my weary steps may falter

And my soul athirst may be,

Gushing from the rock before me,

Lo! a spring of joy I see;

Gushing from the rock before me,

Lo! A spring of joy I see.

All the way my Savior leads me–

Oh, the fullness of His love!

Perfect rest to me is promised

In my Father’s house above.

When my spirit, clothed immortal,

Wings its flight to realms of day,

This my song through endless ages:

Jesus led me all the way;

This my song through endless ages:

Jesus led me all the way.

