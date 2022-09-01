Denmark national anthem lyrics

What is Denmark's national anthem?

Denmark actually has two national anthems - 'Der er et yndigt land' ('There is a lovely country') and 'Kong Christian stod ved højen mast' ('King Christian stood by the lofty mast'), commonly shortened to 'Kong Christian'.

Advertisement

On royal and military occasions Kong Christian is usually the anthem of choice, while at civil and public occasions 'Der er et yndigt land' is usually sung. To add to the confusion there are times where the two national anthems are played together.

Who wrote the Danish national anthem 'Der er et yndigt land' ('There is a lovely country'

Danish poet Adam Gottlob Oehlenschläger wrote the lyrics to 'Der er et yndigt land' in 1819, while the The music was composed by Hans Ernst Krøyer in 1835.

What are the lyrics to Denmark's national anthem?

'Der er et yndigt land' ('There is a lovely country') lyrics in English

There is a land we love

with shady beech-trees aspread

The briny shores above.

Its hills and valleys gently fall,

'Tis the name of ol' Denmark,

'Tis good ol' Freya's hall.

There in the days of yore

Sat armoured giants rested

'Tween their frays of gore

Then they went forth the foe to face,

Now found in stone-set barrows,

Their final resting place.

This land is still as fair,

The sea is blue around it,

And peace is cherished there.

Strong men and noble women still

Uphold their country's honour

With faithfulness and skill.

Hail king and fatherland!

Hail citizens of honour,

Who do the best they can.

Our ancient Denmark shall remain,

As long as beech tops mirror

In waves of blue their chain!

'Der er et yndigt land' Danish lyrics

Der er et yndigt land,

Det står med brede bøge

Nær salten østerstrand.

Det bugter sig i bakke, dal,

Det hedder gamle Danmark

Og det er Frejas sal.

Der sad i fordums tid

De harniskklædte kæmper,

Udhvilede fra strid.

Så drog de frem til fjenders mén,

Nu hvile deres bene

Bag højens bautasten.

Det land endnu er skønt,

Thi blå sig søen bælter,

Og løvet står så grønt.

Og ædle kvinder, skønne møer

Og mænd og raske svende

Bebo de danskes øer.

Hil drot og fædreland!

Hil hver en danneborger,

Som virker, hvad han kan!

Vort gamle Danmark skal bestå,

Så længe bøgen spejler

Sin top i bølgen blå

'Kong Christian' lyrics in English

King Christian stood by the lofty mast

In mist and smoke;

His sword was hammering so fast,

Through Gothic helm and brain it passed;

Then sank each hostile hulk and mast,

In mist and smoke.

"Flee!" shouted they, "flee, he who can!

Who braves of Denmark's Christian,

Who braves of Denmark's Christian,

In fight?"

Niels Juel gave heed to the tempest's roar,

Now is the hour!

He hoisted his blood-red flag once more,

And smote upon the foe full sore,

And shouted loud, through the tempest's roar,

"Now is the hour!"

"Flee!" shouted they, "for shelter flee!

"Who can defy of Denmark's Juel,

Who can defy of Denmark's Juel,

In battle?"

North Sea! a glimpse of Wessel rent

Thy murky sky!

Then champions to thine arms were sent;

Terror and Death glared where he went;

From the waves was heard a wail, that rent

Thy murky sky!

From Denmark thunders Tordenskiol',

Let each to Heaven commend his soul,

Let each to Heaven commend his soul,

And fly!

Path of the Dane to fame and might!

Dark-rolling wave!

Receive thy friend, who, scorning flight,

Goes to meet danger with despite,

Proudly as thou the tempest's might,

Dark-rolling wave!

And amid pleasures and alarms,

And war and victory, be thine arms,

And war and victory, be thine arms,

My grave!

Kong Christian lyrics in original Danish

Kong Christian stod ved højen mast

i røg og damp;

hans værge hamrede så fast,

at gotens hjelm og hjerne brast.

Da sank hvert fjendtligt spejl og mast

i røg og damp.

Fly, skreg de, fly, hvad flygte kan!

hvo står for Danmarks Christian

hvo står for Danmarks Christian

i kamp?

Niels Juel gav agt på stormens brag.

Nu er det tid.

Han hejsede det røde flag

og slog på fjenden slag i slag.

Da skreg de højt blandt stormens brag:

Nu er det tid!

Fly, skreg de, hver, som véd et skjul!

hvo kan bestå mod Danmarks Juel

hvo kan bestå mod Danmarks Juel

i strid?

O, Nordhav! Glimt af Wessel brød

din mørke sky.

Da ty'de kæmper til dit skød;

thi med ham lynte skræk og død.

Fra valen hørtes vrål, som brød

den tykke sky.

Fra Danmark lyner Tordenskjold;

hver give sig i himlens vold

hver give sig i himlens vold

og fly!

Advertisement

Du danskes vej til ros og magt,

sortladne hav!

Modtag din ven, som uforsagt

tør møde faren med foragt

så stolt som du mod stormens magt,

sortladne hav!

Og rask igennem larm og spil

og kamp og sejr før mig til

og kamp og sejr før mig til

min grav!