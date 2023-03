It is thought the African-American spiritual 'Do Lord Remember Me' dates back to the 19th century. Since its publication it has been recorded by many artists including Jimmie Strothers, Mississippi John Hurt and Johnny Cash

'Do Lord Remember Me' lyrics

Do Lord, do Lord, Do remember me.

Do Lord, do Lord, Do remember me,

Do Lord, do Lord, Do remember me,

O do Lord, remember me.

When I'm in trouble, Do remember me.

When I'm in trouble, Do remember me,

When I'm in trouble, Do remember me,

O do Lord, remember me.

When I'm dyin', Do remember me,

When I'm dyin', Do remember me,

When I'm dyin', Do remember me,

O do Lord, remember me.

4 When this world's on fire, Do remember me.

When this world's on fire, Do remember me,

When this world's on fire, Do remember me,

O do Lord, remember me.