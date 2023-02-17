Inspired by the idea of salvation through Jesus Christ ''There Is a Balm in Gilead' is an African-American spiritual that is thought to date back to the mid 19th century, if not before. It is published in 101 hymnals.

Advertisement

It has been recorded by many artists, including Nina Simone, one of the greatest female jazz artists of all time and one of the best jazz singers ever

'There Is a Balm in Gilead' lyrics

Refrain:
There is a balm in Gilead
to make the wounded whole,
there is a balm in Gilead
to heal the sin-sick soul.

Sometimes I feel discouraged
and think my work's in vain,
but then the Holy Spirit
revives my soul again. Refrain

Advertisement

2 If you cannot preach like Peter,
if you cannot pray like Paul,
you can tell the love of Jesus
and say, "He died for all." Refrain

More lyrics to famous spirituals

Find more lyrics to more famous hymns here

Authors

BBC Music Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save when you subscribe today!

Just £4.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!

Subscribe today!
Advertisement