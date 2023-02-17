'There Is a Balm in Gilead' lyrics
Inspired by the idea of salvation through Jesus Christ ''There Is a Balm in Gilead' is an African-American spiritual that is thought to date back to the mid 19th century, if not before. It is published in 101 hymnals.
It has been recorded by many artists, including Nina Simone, one of the greatest female jazz artists of all time and one of the best jazz singers ever
Refrain:
There is a balm in Gilead
to make the wounded whole,
there is a balm in Gilead
to heal the sin-sick soul.
Sometimes I feel discouraged
and think my work's in vain,
but then the Holy Spirit
revives my soul again. Refrain
2 If you cannot preach like Peter,
if you cannot pray like Paul,
you can tell the love of Jesus
and say, "He died for all." Refrain
