Inspired by the idea of salvation through Jesus Christ ''There Is a Balm in Gilead' is an African-American spiritual that is thought to date back to the mid 19th century, if not before. It is published in 101 hymnals.

It has been recorded by many artists, including Nina Simone, one of the greatest female jazz artists of all time and one of the best jazz singers ever

'There Is a Balm in Gilead' lyrics

Refrain:

There is a balm in Gilead

to make the wounded whole,

there is a balm in Gilead

to heal the sin-sick soul.

Sometimes I feel discouraged

and think my work's in vain,

but then the Holy Spirit

revives my soul again. Refrain

2 If you cannot preach like Peter,

if you cannot pray like Paul,

you can tell the love of Jesus

and say, "He died for all." Refrain