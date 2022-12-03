19th century Scottish hymn writer and preacher Horatius Bonar wrote the hymn 'Fading away like the stars of the morning' in 1857.

Bonar also wrote the hymns 'I heard the Voice of Jesus say', 'I Was a Wandering Sheep' and 'O love of God, how strong and true'

'Fading away like the stars of the morning' lyrics

Chorus

Only remembered, only remembered,

Only remembered by what we have done;

Thus would we pass from the earth and its toiling,

Only remembered by what we have done.

Shall we be miss'd though by others succeeded,

Reaping the fields we in springtime have sown?

No, for the sowers may pass from their labors,

Only remembered by what they have done. [Chorus]

Only the truth that in life we have spoken,

Only the seed that on earth we have sown;

These shall pass onward when we are forgotten,

Fruits of the harvest and what we have done. [Chorus]

Oh, when the Saviour shall make up His jewels,

When the bright crowns of rejoicing are won,

Then shall His weary and faithful disciples,

All be remembered by what they have done. [Chorus]