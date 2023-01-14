The hymn 'Father, hear the prayer we offer' was written by Love Maria Willis in the 19th century.

Did you know her husband Frederick L. H. Willis had grown up in the family of Louisa May Alcott and claimed to be the inspiration for Laurie in Little Women?

'Father, hear the prayer we offer' lyrics

Father, hear the prayer we offer:

not for ease that prayer shall be,

but for strength that we may ever

live our lives courageously.

Not for ever in green pastures

do we ask our way to be;

but the steep and rugged pathway

may we tread rejoicingly.

Not for ever by still waters

would we idly rest and stay;

but would smite the living fountains

from the rocks along our way.

Be our strength in hours of weakness,

in our wanderings be our guide;

through endeavour, failure, danger,

Father, be thou at our side.