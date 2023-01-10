'O the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus!' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'O the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus!'
'O the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus!' was written by lay preacher and merchant Samuel Trevor Francis.
Francis experienced a renewal of faith as a teenager when he contemplated suicide one night on a bridge over the River Thames and went on to write many poems and hymns, with O the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus!' being his most famous.
O the deep, deep love of Jesus!
Vast, unmeasured, boundless, free,
rolling as a mighty ocean
in its fullness over me.
Underneath me, all around me,
is the current of thy love;
leading onward, leading homeward,
to thy glorious rest above.
O the deep, deep love of Jesus!
Spread his praise from shore to shore;
how he loveth, ever loveth,
changeth never, nevermore;
how he watches o'er his loved ones,
died to call them all his own;
how for them he intercedeth,
watcheth o'er them from the throne.
O the deep, deep love of Jesus!
Love of ev'ry love the best:
'tis an ocean vast of blessing,
'tis a haven sweet of rest.
O the deep, deep love of Jesus!
'Tis a heav'n of heav'ns to me;
and it lifts me up to glory,
for it lifts me up to thee.