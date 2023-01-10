'O the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus!' was written by lay preacher and merchant Samuel Trevor Francis.

Francis experienced a renewal of faith as a teenager when he contemplated suicide one night on a bridge over the River Thames and went on to write many poems and hymns, with O the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus!' being his most famous.

'O the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus!' lyrics

O the deep, deep love of Jesus!
Vast, unmeasured, boundless, free,
rolling as a mighty ocean
in its fullness over me.
Underneath me, all around me,
is the current of thy love;
leading onward, leading homeward,
to thy glorious rest above.

O the deep, deep love of Jesus!
Spread his praise from shore to shore;
how he loveth, ever loveth,
changeth never, nevermore;
how he watches o'er his loved ones,
died to call them all his own;
how for them he intercedeth,
watcheth o'er them from the throne.

O the deep, deep love of Jesus!
Love of ev'ry love the best:
'tis an ocean vast of blessing,
'tis a haven sweet of rest.
O the deep, deep love of Jesus!
'Tis a heav'n of heav'ns to me;
and it lifts me up to glory,
for it lifts me up to thee.

