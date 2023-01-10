'O the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus!' was written by lay preacher and merchant Samuel Trevor Francis.

Francis experienced a renewal of faith as a teenager when he contemplated suicide one night on a bridge over the River Thames and went on to write many poems and hymns, with O the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus!' being his most famous.

'O the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus!' lyrics

O the deep, deep love of Jesus!

Vast, unmeasured, boundless, free,

rolling as a mighty ocean

in its fullness over me.

Underneath me, all around me,

is the current of thy love;

leading onward, leading homeward,

to thy glorious rest above.

O the deep, deep love of Jesus!

Spread his praise from shore to shore;

how he loveth, ever loveth,

changeth never, nevermore;

how he watches o'er his loved ones,

died to call them all his own;

how for them he intercedeth,

watcheth o'er them from the throne.

O the deep, deep love of Jesus!

Love of ev'ry love the best:

'tis an ocean vast of blessing,

'tis a haven sweet of rest.

O the deep, deep love of Jesus!

'Tis a heav'n of heav'ns to me;

and it lifts me up to glory,

for it lifts me up to thee.