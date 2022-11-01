American poet and hymn writer Fanny Crosby wrote the hymn 'Tell Me the Story of Jesus' in 1880. Fanny was a prolific hymn writer, writing over 8,000 hymns during her lifetime including 'Pass Me Not, O Gentle Saviour', 'Blessed Assurance' and 'To God Be the Glory'. she died in 1915 aged 94.

'Tell Me the Story of Jesus' lyrics

Tell me the story of Jesus,

write on my heart every word;

tell me the story most precious,

sweetest that ever was heard.

Tell how the angels, in chorus,

sang as they welcomed His birth,

"Glory to God in the highest!

Peace and good tidings to earth."

Refrain:

Tell me the story of Jesus,

write on my heart every word;

tell me the story most precious,

sweetest that ever was heard.

Fasting alone in the desert,

tell of the days that are past;

how for our sins He was tempted,

yet was triumphant at last.

Tell of the years of His labor,

tell of the sorrow He bore;

He was despised and afflicted,

homeless, rejected, and poor. [Refrain]

Tell of the cross where they nailed Him,

writhing in anguish and pain;

tell of the grave where they laid Him,

tell how He liveth again.

Love in that story so tender,

clearer than ever I see:

stay, let me weep while you whisper,

love paid the ransom for me. [Refrain]