'There is a fountain filled with blood' lyrics
Did you know the hymn 'There is a fountain filled with blood' dates back to the latter half of the 18th century? Here are its lyrics
Who wrote the hymn 'There is a fountain filled with blood'?
One of the early romantic poets William Cowper wrote the hymn 'There is a fountain filled with blood' in 1772, after suffering from a severe bout of depression.
Who was William Cowper?
As well as a poet Cowper was a hymn writer and an abolitionist and particularly known for his friendship with John Newton who wrote the hymn 'Amazing Grace', considered to be one of the best hymns ever - certainly one of the most popular. Together Cowper and Newton wrote a group of hymns known today as the Olney Hymns.
Did you know one of Cowper's other hymn gave us the saying 'God moves mysterious ways'?
'There is a fountain filled with blood' lyrics
There is a fountain filled with blood
Drawn from Immanuel's veins;
And sinners, plunged beneath that flood,
Lose all their guilty stains:
Lose all their guilty stains,
Lose all their guilty stains;
And sinners, plunged beneath that flood,
Lose all their guilty stains.
2 The dying thief rejoiced to see
That fountain in his day;
And there may I, though vile as he,
Wash all my sins away:
Wash all my sins away,
Wash all my sins away;
And there may I, though vile as he,
Wash all my sins away.
3 Dear dying Lamb, Thy precious blood
Shall never lose its pow'r,
Till all the ransomed Church of God
Be saved, to sin no more:
Be saved, to sin no more,
Be saved, to sin no more;
Till all the ransomed Church of God
Be saved to sin no more.
4 E'er since by faith I saw the stream
Thy flowing wounds supply,
Redeeming love has been my theme,
And shall be till I die:
And shall be till I die,
And shall be till I die;
Redeeming love has been my theme,
And shall be till I die.
5 When this poor lisping, stamm'ring tongue
Lies silent in the grave,
Then in a nobler, sweeter song
I'll sing Thy pow'r to save:
I'll sing Thy pow'r to save,
I'll sing Thy pow'r to save;
Then in a nobler, sweeter song
I'll sing Thy pow'r to save.