Who wrote the hymn 'There is a fountain filled with blood'?

One of the early romantic poets William Cowper wrote the hymn 'There is a fountain filled with blood' in 1772, after suffering from a severe bout of depression.

Advertisement

Who was William Cowper?

As well as a poet Cowper was a hymn writer and an abolitionist and particularly known for his friendship with John Newton who wrote the hymn 'Amazing Grace', considered to be one of the best hymns ever - certainly one of the most popular. Together Cowper and Newton wrote a group of hymns known today as the Olney Hymns.

Did you know one of Cowper's other hymn gave us the saying 'God moves mysterious ways'?

'There is a fountain filled with blood' lyrics

There is a fountain filled with blood

Drawn from Immanuel's veins;

And sinners, plunged beneath that flood,

Lose all their guilty stains:

Lose all their guilty stains,

Lose all their guilty stains;

And sinners, plunged beneath that flood,

Lose all their guilty stains.

2 The dying thief rejoiced to see

That fountain in his day;

And there may I, though vile as he,

Wash all my sins away:

Wash all my sins away,

Wash all my sins away;

And there may I, though vile as he,

Wash all my sins away.

3 Dear dying Lamb, Thy precious blood

Shall never lose its pow'r,

Till all the ransomed Church of God

Be saved, to sin no more:

Be saved, to sin no more,

Be saved, to sin no more;

Till all the ransomed Church of God

Be saved to sin no more.

4 E'er since by faith I saw the stream

Thy flowing wounds supply,

Redeeming love has been my theme,

And shall be till I die:

And shall be till I die,

And shall be till I die;

Redeeming love has been my theme,

And shall be till I die.

Advertisement

5 When this poor lisping, stamm'ring tongue

Lies silent in the grave,

Then in a nobler, sweeter song

I'll sing Thy pow'r to save:

I'll sing Thy pow'r to save,

I'll sing Thy pow'r to save;

Then in a nobler, sweeter song

I'll sing Thy pow'r to save.