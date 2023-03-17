'Georgie Porgie' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the nursery rhyme 'Georgie Porgie'
Published: March 17, 2023 at 6:54 pm
Try 6 issues for just £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!
It is thought the nursery rhyme 'Georgie Porgie' dates back to the mid-19th century and has often been used as a method of taunting and harassing boys.
Advertisement
'Georgie Porgie' lyrics
Georgie Porgie pudding and pie,
Kissed the girls and made them cry
When the boys came out to play,
Georgie Porgie ran away.
Advertisement
Main image: © Edward Dalziel, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement