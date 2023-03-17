It is thought the nursery rhyme 'Georgie Porgie' dates back to the mid-19th century and has often been used as a method of taunting and harassing boys.

'Georgie Porgie' lyrics

Georgie Porgie pudding and pie,

Kissed the girls and made them cry

When the boys came out to play,

Georgie Porgie ran away.

Main image: © Edward Dalziel, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons