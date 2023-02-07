'Jack be nimble Jack be quick' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the nursery rhyme Jack be nimble Jack be quick
It is thought the nursery rhyme dates back to the early 19th century and refers to the jumping candlestick game where participants would try and jump over candles without extinguishing the flame.
'Jack be nimble, Jack be quick' lyrics
Jack be nimble,
Jack be quick,
Jack jump over
The candlestick
