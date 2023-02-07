It is thought the nursery rhyme dates back to the early 19th century and refers to the jumping candlestick game where participants would try and jump over candles without extinguishing the flame.

'Jack be nimble, Jack be quick' lyrics

Jack be nimble,
Jack be quick,
Jack jump over
The candlestick

Authors

BBC Music Magazine
