Did you know this nursery rhyme dates back to the late 17th century? When it was appeared in Thomas D'Urfey's play The Campaigners.

Today children often sing it as a clapping game.

'Pat-a-Cake' lyrics

Pat-a-cake, pat-a-cake, baker's man,
Bake me a cake, as fast as you can;
Pat it, prick it, and mark it with B [or any child's name],
Put it in the oven for baby and me.

Authors

BBC Music Magazine
