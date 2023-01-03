Did you know this nursery rhyme dates back to the late 17th century? When it was appeared in Thomas D'Urfey's play The Campaigners.

Today children often sing it as a clapping game.

'Pat-a-Cake' lyrics

Pat-a-cake, pat-a-cake, baker's man,

Bake me a cake, as fast as you can;

Pat it, prick it, and mark it with B [or any child's name],

Put it in the oven for baby and me.