'Pat-a-Cake' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the nursery rhyme 'Pat-a-Cake'
Published: January 3, 2023 at 8:07 pm
Did you know this nursery rhyme dates back to the late 17th century? When it was appeared in Thomas D'Urfey's play The Campaigners.
Advertisement
Today children often sing it as a clapping game.
'Pat-a-Cake' lyrics
Advertisement
Pat-a-cake, pat-a-cake, baker's man,
Bake me a cake, as fast as you can;
Pat it, prick it, and mark it with B [or any child's name],
Put it in the oven for baby and me.
More famous nursery rhyme lyrics
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement