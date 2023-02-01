The hymn 'Whispering hope' was written by 19th century American songwriter Septimus Winner. Other songs by Winner include 'Listen to the Mockingbird' and the nursery rhyme 'Oh where oh where has my little dog gone'

Advertisement

'Whispering hope' lyrics

Soft as the voice of an angel,

Breathing a lesson unheard,

Hope with a gentle persuasion

Whispers her comforting word:

Wait till the darkness is over,

Wait till the tempest is done,

Hope for the sunshine tomorrow,

After the shower is gone.

Refrain:

Whispering hope, oh, how welcome thy voice,

Making my heart in its sorrow rejoice.

If, in the dusk of the twilight,

Dim be the region afar,

Will not the deepening darkness

Brighten the glimmering star?

Then when the night is upon us,

Why should the heart sink away?

When the dark midnight is over,

Watch for the breaking of day. [Refrain]

Advertisement

Hope, as an anchor so steadfast,

Rends the dark veil for the soul,

Whither the Master has entered,

Robbing the grave of its goal;

Come then, oh, come, glad fruition,

Come to my sad weary heart;

Come, O Thou blest hope of glory,

Never, oh, never depart. [Refrain]