The hymn 'Have Thine own way, Lord!' was written by Adelaide A. Pollard in 1906.

When Pollard was dismayed that she didn't have the financial resources to become a missionary in Africa she heard some words from an older woman at a prayer meeting that really resonated with her

'It really doesn't matter what you do with us, Lord–just have your way with our lives.'

When she returned home Pollard reread the potter's story in Jeremiah 18 and started writing. The hymn 'Have Thine own way, Lord!' was the result

'Have thine own way, Lord!' lyrics

Have thine own way, Lord!

Have thine own way!

Thou art the potter,

I am the clay.

Mold me and make me

after thy will,

while I am waiting,

yielded and still.

Have thine own way, Lord!

Have thine own way!

Search me and try me,

Savior today!

Wash me just now, Lord,

wash me just now,

as in thy presence

humbly I bow.

Have thine own way, Lord!

Have thine own way!

Wounded and weary,

help me I pray!

Power, all power,

surely is thine!

Touch me and heal me,

Savior divine!

Have thine own way, Lord!

Have thine own way!

Hold o'er my being

absolute sway.

Fill with thy Spirit

till all shall see

Christ only, always,

living in me!