'Praise him Praise him' is perhaps one of Fanny Crosby's most famous hymns. She wrote it in 1869 when she was 49 years old. Other famous hymns written by her include 'Blessed Assurance' and 'Tell Me the Story of Jesus'

Advertisement

'Praise him, praise him' lyrics

Praise him, praise him! Jesus, our blessed redeemer!

Sing, O earth, his wonderful love proclaim!

Hail him, hail him! Highest archangels in glory!

Strength and honor give to his holy name!

Like a shepherd, Jesus will guard his children.

In his arms he carries them all day long.

Refrain:

Praise him! Praise him! tell of his excellent greatness.

Praise him! Praise him! ever in joyful song.

2 Praise him, praise him! Jesus, our blessed redeemer!

For our sins, he suffered, and bled, and died.

He our rock, our hope of eternal salvation,

hail him, hail him! Jesus, the crucified.

Sound his praises, Jesus who bore our sorrows,

love unbounded, wonderful, deep, and strong. [Refrain]

Advertisement

3 Praise him, praise him! Jesus, our blessed redeemer!

Heav’nly portals loud with hosannas ring!

Jesus, Savior, reigneth forever and ever!

Crown him, crown him! prophet, and priest, and king!

Christ is coming, over the world victorious.

Pow’r and glory unto the Lord belong. [Refrain]