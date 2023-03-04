Did you know the hymn 'Here is love, vast as the ocean' has Welsh origins? William Rees's Welsh hymn Dyma gariad fel y moroedd was translated into English by fellow Welshman William Edwards and became the much loved hymn 'Here is love, vast as the ocean'.

'Here Is Love, Vast As The Ocean' lyrics

Here is love, vast as the ocean,

loving-kindness as the flood,

when the Prince of Life, our Ransom,

shed for us His precious blood.

Who His love will not remember?

Who can cease to sing His praise?

He can never be forgotten

throughout heav'n's eternal days.

On the mount of crucifixion

fountains opened deep and wide;

through the floodgates of God's mercy

flowed a vast and gracious tide.

Grace and love, like mighty rivers,

poured incessant from above,

and heav'n's peace and perfect justice

kissed a guilty world in love.

In Thy truth Thou dost direct me

by Thy Spirit through Thy Word;

and Thy grace my need is meeting

as I trust in Thee, my Lord.

Of Thy fullness Thou art pouring

Thy great love and pow'r on me

without measure, full and boundless,

drawing out my heart to Thee.