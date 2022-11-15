It is unknown who wrote the popular gospel hymn and jazz song 'Just a Closer Walk with Thee' but it is thought to date back to the nineteenth century, possible to even before the civil war when slavery was still legal in the USA.

It is thought to have been inspired by the Biblical passage from 2 Corinthians 5:7 "We walk by faith, not by sight and James 4:8, "Come near to God and He will come near to you.

'Just a Closer Walk with Thee' lyrics

I am weak but Thou art strong;

Jesus, keep me from all wrong;

I'll be satisfied as long

As I walk, let me walk close to Thee.

Just a closer walk with Thee,

Grant it, Jesus, is my plea,

Daily walking close to Thee,

Let it be, dear Lord, let it be.

Thro' this world of toil and snares,

If I falter, Lord, who cares?

Who with me my burden shares?

None but Thee, dear Lord, none but Thee.

When my feeble life is o'er,

Time for me will be no more;

Guide me gently, safely o'er

To Thy kingdom shore, to Thy shore.

