Did you the nursery rhyme know that the song 'Hot cross buns' originated from a Good Friday street cry and dates back to the 18th century?

'Hot cross buns' lyrics

Hot cross buns!

Hot cross buns!

One ha’ penny, two ha’ penny,

Hot cross buns!

If you have no daughters,

Give them to your sons

One ha’ penny,

Two ha’ penny,

Hot Cross Buns!

Why are hot cross buns associated with Good Friday?

Hot cross buns have marked Christ's crucifixion for centuries. The cross on the buns symbolises the crucifix, while the spices represent the spices put on Jesus's body after he died.

Main image: hot cross buns © jules, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons