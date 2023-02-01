'Lucy Locket' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the nursery rhyme 'Lucy Locket lost her pocket'
Published: February 1, 2023 at 12:34 pm
It is thought that the nursery rhyme 'Lucy Locket' dates back to the early 18th century when ladies wore a pouch around their waste (known as a pocket). The rhyme was first recorded by James Orchard Halliwell in 1842
But who Lucy Locket and Kitty Fisher were remains a mystery but there was a Lucy Locket in John Gay's 1728 Beggar's Opera
Lucy Locket lost her pocket,
Kitty Fisher found it;
Not a penny was there in it,
Only ribbon round it.
Lucy Locket illustration © Getty Images
