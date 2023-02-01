It is thought that the nursery rhyme 'Lucy Locket' dates back to the early 18th century when ladies wore a pouch around their waste (known as a pocket). The rhyme was first recorded by James Orchard Halliwell in 1842

But who Lucy Locket and Kitty Fisher were remains a mystery but there was a Lucy Locket in John Gay's 1728 Beggar's Opera

'Lucy Locket' lyrics

Lucy Locket lost her pocket,

Kitty Fisher found it;

Not a penny was there in it,

Only ribbon round it.

Lucy Locket illustration © Getty Images