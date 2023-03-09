'The God of Abraham Praise' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'The God of Abraham Praise'
Did you know the hymn 'The God of Abraham Praise' is an adaption of the Jewish hymn 'Yigdal', thought to be written by Daniel ben Yehudah Dayan in 1404?
The Jewish hymn was loosely translated by the evangelist Thomas Olivers in 1770 and first published in 1772. Its title was inspired by a verse in the Book of Exodus: "I am the God of thy Father, the God of Abraham".
The God of Abraham praise,
who reigns enthroned above;
Ancient of Everlasting Days,
and God of Love;
Jehovah, great I AM!
by earth and heaven confessed;
I bow and bless the sacred name
forever blest.
The great I AM has sworn;
I on this oath depend.
I shall, on eagle wings upborne,
to heaven ascend.
I shall behold God's face;
I shall God's power adore,
and sing the wonders of God's grace
forevermore.
The heavenly land I see,
with peace and plenty blest;
a land of sacred liberty,
and endless rest.
There milk and honey flow,
and oil and wine abound,
and trees of life forever grow
with mercy crowned.
The God who reigns on high
the great archangels sing,
and "Holy, holy, holy!" cry
"Almighty King!
Who was, and is, the same,
and evermore shall be:
Jehovah, Lord, the great I AM,
we worship thee!"
