The lullaby' and nursery rhyme 'Hush, little baby' is thought ton have originated in the Southern United States, although it is unknown who wrote it.

It was collected by English folklorist Cecil Sharp, who heard a version in Virginia in 1918.

'Hush, little baby' lyrics

Hush, little baby, don't say a word,

Mama's going to buy you a mockingbird.If that mockingbird won't sing,

Mama's going to buy you a diamond ring.

If that diamond ring turns brass,

Mama's going to buy you a looking glass.

If that looking glass gets broke,

Mama's going to buy you a billy goat.

If that billy goat won't pull,

Mama's going to buy you a cart and bull.

If that cart and bull turn over,

Mama's going to buy you a dog named Rover.

If that dog named Rover won't bark,

Mama's going to buy you a horse and cart.

If that horse and cart fall down,

You'll still be the sweetest little boy in town.

So hush little baby, don't you cry,

Daddy loves you and so do I.

