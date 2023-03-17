We don't know how old the counting song and nursery rhyme 'This old man' is or who wrote it but it is thought to date back to the 19th century.

It was published in 1937 by the nursery rhymes collector Anne Gilchrist, who remembered the song from her childhood

Other famous counting songs include 'The 12 Days of Christmas', 'Once I caught a fish alive' and 'One two buckle my shoe'

'This old man' lyrics

This old man, he played one,

He played knick-knack on my thumb;

With a knick-knack paddywhack,

Give the dog a bone,

This old man came rolling home.

This old man, he played two,

He played knick-knack on my shoe;

With a knick-knack paddywhack,

Give the dog a bone,

This old man came rolling home.

This old man, he played three,

He played knick-knack on my knee;

With a knick-knack paddywhack,

Give the dog a bone,

This old man came rolling home.

This old man, he played four,

He played knick-knack on my door;

With a knick-knack paddywhack,

Give the dog a bone,

This old man came rolling home.

This old man, he played five,

He played knick-knack on my hive;

With a knick-knack paddywhack,

Give the dog a bone,

This old man came rolling home.

This old man, he played six,

He played knick-knack on my sticks;

With a knick-knack paddywhack,

Give the dog a bone,

This old man came rolling home.

This old man, he played seven,

He played knick-knack up in heaven;

With a knick-knack paddywhack,

Give the dog a bone,

This old man came rolling home.

This old man, he played eight,

He played knick-knack on my gate;

With a knick-knack paddywhack,

Give the dog a bone,

This old man came rolling home.

This old man, he played nine,

He played knick-knack on my spine;

With a knick-knack paddywhack,

Give the dog a bone,

This old man came rolling home.

This old man, he played ten,

He played knick-knack once again;

With a knick-knack paddywhack,

Give the dog a bone,

This old man came rolling home.