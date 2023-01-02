The hymn 'I am so glad that our Father in heaven' has been attributed to Emily S. Oakey and P. P. Bliss (1871)

'I am so glad that our Father in heaven' lyrics

I am so glad that our Father in heaven

Tells of His love in the Book He has given;

Wonderful things in the Bible I see,

This is the dearest, that Jesus loves me.

Refrain:

I am so glad that Jesus loves me,

Jesus loves me, Jesus loves me;

I am so glad that Jesus loves me,

Jesus loves even me.

2 Though I forget Him and wander away,

Kindly He follows wherever I stray;

Back to His dear loving arms would I flee,

When I remember that Jesus loves me. [Refrain]

3 O, if there's only one song I can sing,

When in His beauty I see the great King,

This shall my song in eternity be:

O, what a wonder that Jesus loves me! [Refrain]