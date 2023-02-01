Inspired by Jeremiah 17:7–8 and Psalm 1:3 the African-American spiritual 'I Shall Not Be Moved', dates back to the early 19th century. In the 20th century it became an anthem of the Civil Rights movement as 'We Shall Not Be Moved'.

Advertisement

It has been recorded by many artists including Ella Fitzgerald, Johnny Cash and Mississippi John Hurt

'I Shall Not Be Moved' lyrics

Refrain:

I shall not be, I shall not be moved.

I shall not be, I shall not be moved;

like a tree planted by the water,

I shall not be moved.

When my cross is heavy, I shall not be moved,

when my cross is heavy, I shall not be moved;

like a tree planted by the water, I shall not be moved. [Refrain]

The church of God is marching, I shall not be moved,

the church of God is marching, I shall not be moved;

like a tree planted by the water, I shall not be moved. [Refrain]

Jesus is our captain, I shall not be moved,

Jesus is our captain, I shall not be moved;

like a tree planted by the water, I shall not be moved. [Refrain]

Advertisement

Fighting sin and Satan, I shall not be moved,

Fighting sin and Satan, I shall not be moved;

like a tree planted by the water, I shall not be moved. [Refrain]