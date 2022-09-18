What is Sweden national anthem and when was it written and composed?

Although the song 'Du gamla, du fria' has never been officially recognised as Sweden's national anthem it is the song that is sung at official state occasions and sporting events. Richard Dybeck wrote 'Du gamla, du fria' (Thou ancient, Thou free') in 1844 to the melody of a variant of the ballad 'Kärestans död'.

Although it has never been officially recognised as Sweden's national anthem in 1893 King Oscar II gave it some official kudos when he rose in honour when it was played. In 1938 the Swedish public service radio company Sveriges Radio started playing it in the evening when the programmes finished for the day.

Sweden national anthem lyrics

Sweden national anthem lyrics in English

You old, you free, you mountainous north

You quiet, you joyful beauty!

I greet you, loveliest land upon Earth,

Your sun, your sky, your green landscapes.

You are enthroned on memories of great olden days,

When honoured your name flew across the Earth,

I know that you are and remain what you were,

Yes, I want to live, I want to die in the North.

I forever want to serve you, my beloved land,

fidelity until death I want to swear to you.

Your right I shall defend with mind and with hand,

Your banner, the glorious one, (I shall) carry high.

With God I shall fight for home and for hearth,

for Sweden, the beloved mother soil.

Exchange you, I won't for anything in this world

No, I want to live, I want to die in the North.

Original Swedish lyrics to Sweden's national anthem

Du gamla, Du fria, Du fjällhöga nord

Du tysta, Du glädjerika sköna!

Jag hälsar Dig, vänaste land uppå jord,

Din sol, Din himmel, Dina ängder gröna.

Du tronar på minnen från fornstora da'r,

då ärat Ditt namn flög över jorden.

Jag vet att Du är och Du blir vad Du var.

Ja, jag vill leva, jag vill dö i Norden

Jag städs vill dig tjäna, mitt älskade land,

dig trohet till döden vill jag svära.

Din rätt skall jag värna med håg och med hand,

din fana, högt den bragderika bära.

Med Gud skall jag kämpa för hem och för härd

för Sverige, den kära fosterjorden.

Jag byter Dig ej, mot allt i en värld

Nej, jag vill leva jag vill dö i Norden.