We might not know who wrote the nursery rhyme 'Itsy bitsy spider' - also known as Incy Wincy Spider - but it is a popular nursery rhyme the world over.

'Itsy bitsy spider' lyrics

The itsy bitsy spider climbed up the waterspout.
Down came the rain
And washed the spider out.
Out came the sun
And dried up all the rain
And the itsy bitsy spider climbed up the spout again

