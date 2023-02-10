'Itsy bitsy spider' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the nursery rhyme 'Itsy bitsy spider'
Published: February 10, 2023 at 10:11 am
We might not know who wrote the nursery rhyme 'Itsy bitsy spider' - also known as Incy Wincy Spider - but it is a popular nursery rhyme the world over.
'Itsy bitsy spider' lyrics
The itsy bitsy spider climbed up the waterspout.
Down came the rain
And washed the spider out.
Out came the sun
And dried up all the rain
And the itsy bitsy spider climbed up the spout again
