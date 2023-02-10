We might not know who wrote the nursery rhyme 'Itsy bitsy spider' - also known as Incy Wincy Spider - but it is a popular nursery rhyme the world over.

'Itsy bitsy spider' lyrics

The itsy bitsy spider climbed up the waterspout.

Down came the rain

And washed the spider out.

Out came the sun

And dried up all the rain

And the itsy bitsy spider climbed up the spout again

