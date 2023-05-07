Meaning weeping The Lacrimosa is the last part of the a medieval Latin poem Dies Irae, thought to be written by either either Thomas of Celano of the Franciscans.

It forms part of the Roman Catholic Requiem Mass, and many composers, including Mozart, Berlioz, and Verdi have used in their requiems.

Lacrimosa lyrics

Lacrimosa lyrics in English

Full of tears will be that day

When from the ashes shall arise

The guilty man to be judged;

Therefore spare him, O God,

Merciful Lord Jesus,

Grant them eternal rest. Amen.

Lacrimosa lyrics in original Latin

Lacrimosa dies illa

Qua resurget ex favilla

Judicandus homo reus.

Huic ergo parce, Deus:

Pie Jesu Domine,

Dona eis requiem. Amen.