Lacrimosa lyrics
Here are the lyrics to Lacrimosa from the Roman Catholic Requiem Mass
Published: May 7, 2023 at 3:37 pm
Meaning weeping The Lacrimosa is the last part of the a medieval Latin poem Dies Irae, thought to be written by either either Thomas of Celano of the Franciscans.
It forms part of the Roman Catholic Requiem Mass, and many composers, including Mozart, Berlioz, and Verdi have used in their requiems.
Lacrimosa lyrics
Lacrimosa lyrics in English
Full of tears will be that day
When from the ashes shall arise
The guilty man to be judged;
Therefore spare him, O God,
Merciful Lord Jesus,
Grant them eternal rest. Amen.
Lacrimosa lyrics in original Latin
Lacrimosa dies illa
Qua resurget ex favilla
Judicandus homo reus.
Huic ergo parce, Deus:
Pie Jesu Domine,
Dona eis requiem. Amen.