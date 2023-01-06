We don't know who wrote the nursery rhyme 'The Grand Old Duke of York' but its origins date back to the 17th century. although which Duke of York inspired the present day rhyme remains a mystery.

Advertisement

There are also a number of variations featuring a number of different historical figures including Napoleon

The oldest version of the song we know about dates to 1642, which was called 'Old Tarlton's song' and featured the King of France.

'The Grand Old Duke of York' lyrics

Oh, the grand old Duke of York,

He had ten thousand men;

He marched them up to the top of the hill,

And he marched them down again.

When they were up, they were up,

And when they were down, they were down,

And when they were only halfway up,

They were neither up nor down.

Advertisement

Main image: Grand Old Duke of York statue © Patche99z, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons